Two found dead at northside La Crosse residence

  • 0

La Crosse police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the city’s northside.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and located two people dead inside a residence. Police also found a dead dog.

Police have yet to identify the victims or perpetrators.

The department said “there is an active an ongoing investigation” and that deaths don’t represent a threat to the general public.

