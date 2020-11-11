Two charged with child custody interference after taking girl to Kansas

A criminal complaint has been filed against two men accused of a taking a 16-year-girl to Kansas without the consent of her mother. Jacob D. Klinski, 39, Winona, Minn., and Francisco Antonia Garcia, 19, Hemet, Calif., both face felony charges of interfering with custody of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a Nov. 7 complaint of a missing juvenile. The mother told police that her daughter was living with a relative and attending school in Winona the past year but had gone missing while visiting another relative in Houston County, Minn. The girl was last seen Nov. 5 and was entered into a missing person’s database.

The mother called Onalaska police Nov. 7 and said she located the girl’s cell phone at a hotel in Wichita. The information was forwarded to Wichita, Kansas, police, who found Klinski, Garcia and the girl at the hotel a short time later. Klinski and Garcia were placed under arrest.

The complaint says Klinksi and Garcia knew that the girl was a runaway and that they were en route to San Antonio, Texas, to start a new life together.

Klinksi and Garcia are being held on a $1,000 cash bond in the Sedgwick County, Kansas, jail.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

