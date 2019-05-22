A Canadian Pacific Railroad train carrying a load of grain derailed near the Franklin Street crossing early Wednesday morning.
According to Canadian Pacific Railroad spokesperson Andrew Cummings, the train was conducting yard operations between the Main Street and Franklin Street crossings when three grain cars derailed around midnight.
“There were no injuries and no public safety issues,” he said.
Winona Police Chief Paul Bostrack said the department was notified of the accident shortly before 1 a.m. and assisted with closing the crossing.
According to police, the Franklin crossing was closed for several hours while railroad crews assessed the situation. The crossing had reopened to traffic by late morning.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Cummings said railroad crews will be on site conducting cleanup operations throughout the day, and the incident, which occurred on a yard track, is not expected to have any impact on mainline rail operations.
An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed there would be no delays as a result of the derailment.
The incident comes just a month after a Winona woman was left in critical condition when she was stuck by an eastbound train, and a little more than a year since a 35-year-old La Crosse man was killed attempting to beat a train to a crossing.
