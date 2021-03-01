 Skip to main content
Suspects arrested in connection with gun incident from Saturday
Suspects arrested in connection with gun incident from Saturday

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection to a disturbance with a gun from Saturday morning.

Both Gilbert Larue V Jordan, 20, and Davante Dashaun Williams, 19, were arrested and referred for first-degree burglary and making terroristic threats, police revealed, for the incident which occurred in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.

Police were called after a gun was reported to have been fired in and out of a residence in the area, a release from the police states. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputy chief Jay Rasmussen said.

