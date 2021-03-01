Suspects arrested in connection with gun incident from Saturday

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection to a disturbance with a gun from Saturday morning.

Both Gilbert Larue V Jordan, 20, and Davante Dashaun Williams, 19, were arrested and referred for first-degree burglary and making terroristic threats, police revealed, for the incident which occurred in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.

Police were called after a gun was reported to have been fired in and out of a residence in the area, a release from the police states. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputy chief Jay Rasmussen said.

