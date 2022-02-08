Subject connected to St. Paul homicide arrested in Winona

The Winona Police Department has announced the apprehension of a subject associated with a St. Paul homicide investigation.

"The subject in question is a 17-year-old male," according to Winona police. In their news release, the Winona PD stated that officers observed the subject as a passenger in a vehicle on the west side of Winona on February 7.

The vehicle was then observed entering a service station on the 1600 block of Service Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found the subject seated in the rear seat of the vehicle.

At that time, the subject was removed from the vehicle and proceeded to flee on foot. Officers then apprehended the subject a short distance away.

The subject was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol and was subsequently taken into custody by members of the St. Paul Police Department.

According to Winona police, the subject now faces possible local charges relating to possession of the firearm. Assisting the police department were members of the Winona County and Houston County Sheriff's Offices, Goodview Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.

