Winona Area Crimestoppers has given a $300 donation to the Winona County Search, Operations, Assistance and Rescue group.
SOAR is a volunteer group affiliated with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office that helps with community policing and providing event security when needed.
Sheriff Ron Ganrude, who is a board member of the Winona Area Crimestoppers, said the donation money, which was raised from a donation by the Winona Family Restaurant, will likely be used to provide equipment to SOAR.
SOAR was selected for the donation because of its assistance with a Crimestoppers fundraiser, and the Crimestoppers wanted to reward the group.
