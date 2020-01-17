{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Area Crimestoppers has given a $300 donation to the Winona County Search, Operations, Assistance and Rescue group.

SOAR is a volunteer group affiliated with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office that helps with community policing and providing event security when needed.

Sheriff Ron Ganrude, who is a board member of the Winona Area Crimestoppers, said the donation money, which was raised from a donation by the Winona Family Restaurant, will likely be used to provide equipment to SOAR.

Sheriff Ron Ganrude, and board member of the Winona Area Crimestoppers presents a $300 check to S.O.A.R. president Ray Sylvester

SOAR was selected for the donation because of its assistance with a Crimestoppers fundraiser, and the Crimestoppers wanted to reward the group.

