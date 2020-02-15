Neighbors reported shots were fired in a Winona neighborhood Saturday night, resulting in a standoff with police that bystanders say lasted nearly five hours.
Spectators in the area of Fourth and High Forest streets say a shot was fired after 6 p.m.
Police were called and, according to the bystanders, shots were fired at officers.
Police were not available to comment on whether anyone was injured.
"Cops were out here for a good four or five hours trying to get in (before) they got in and brought three people out," area resident Arzo Tureaud, III, said.
By 11:30, police were seen leaving the area, with a few staying behind to check the house the shots were reported at, with a dispatcher from police saying everything in the area was safe.
