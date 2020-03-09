Sheriff: Winona woman arrested for DWI after police spot her driving in the wrong lane of traffic

A Winona woman was charged with fourth-degree DWI Sunday after deputies witnessed her driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

Sarah Alyce Inglett, 24, of Winona was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after Winona County sheriff’s deputies pulled her over on Fifth and Zumbro streets.

According to the deputies, they noticed Inglett while they were stopped on Sugar Loaf Road near Treasures Under Sugar Loaf at 9:53 p.m. Sunday.

After getting Inglett to pull over, deputies witnessed her go onto the curb before coming to a stop.

According to the deputies, upon making contact with Inglett, she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. Deputies also detected a strong odor of alcohol on Inglett’s breath as well as the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

Found in Inglett’s vehicle were a plastic container with a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana and a small marijuana pipe with marijuana residue in the center console.

Inglett’s passenger Megan Cecelia Webster, 24, of Winona was cited for a small amount of marijuana and allowed to leave.