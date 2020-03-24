You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff: Winona man in custody after leading police on high-speed chase
A Winona man is in police custody after fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle Monday night.

Winona County sheriff’s deputies say the chase occurred on Hwy. 61 after they had been called to locate a vehicle that had left the scene of an ATV crash.

Upon making contact with the suspected vehicle, deputies found it to be going over 100 miles per hour and pursued it for about four miles before getting the vehicle to stop in a farmer’s field near County Road 23.

Dennis George Lemke, 44, of Winona was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemke was also referred for suspicion of misdemeanor DWI, but charges are pending the result of a blood test.

According to the deputy’s report, Lemke was uncooperative and was tased several times. He was subsequently medically cleared by responding EMTs.

Police found in Lemke’s vehicle what they believed to be marijuana drug paraphernalia and a broken methamphetamine pipe.  

No injuries were reported from the pursuit.

