Sheriff: Winona man in custody after leading police on high-speed chase

A Winona man is in police custody after fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle Monday night.
Winona County sheriff’s deputies say the chase occurred on Hwy. 61 after they had been called to locate a vehicle that had left the scene of an ATV crash.
Upon making contact with the suspected vehicle, deputies found it to be going over 100 miles per hour and pursued it for about four miles before getting the vehicle to stop in a farmer’s field near County Road 23.
Dennis George Lemke, 44, of Winona was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemke was also referred for suspicion of misdemeanor DWI, but charges are pending the result of a blood test.
According to the deputy’s report, Lemke was uncooperative and was tased several times. He was subsequently medically cleared by responding EMTs.
Police found in Lemke’s vehicle what they believed to be marijuana drug paraphernalia and a broken methamphetamine pipe.
No injuries were reported from the pursuit.
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Reckless Disregard and Domestic Abuse
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Age: 42
Charges: Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Age: 66
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard, First-Degree Damage to Property, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Driving while Intoxicated, Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Sarah Rose Davis
Age: 39
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Hypodermic Syringes and Needles and Theft of Movable Property.
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Disregard (Terroristic Threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of Court - Willful Disobedience to Court Order
Kenneth Jerome Lawson
Age: 31
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk, Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications Interference and two counts of Fifth-Degree Assault
Dennis George Lemke
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of DWI, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Second-Degree Burglary.
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Escape from Custody - Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest
Matthew Brian Olson
Age: 30
Charges: Threats of Violence - Cause of Attempt to Cause Terror in Another Person, Kidnapping - Confine/Remove Any Person Without Consent and Felony Domestic Assault
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Austin John Presson
Age: 25
Charges: DWI - Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Age: 51
Charges: Three counts of Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety, Driving an Uninsured Vehicle, Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and DWI
Michelle Lynn Rozek
Age: 33
Charges: Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order and Obstructing the Legal Process
Steven Edward Taverna
Age: 26
Charges: Receiving Stolen Property and Third-Degree Sale of Drugs/Narcotics
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
