Sheriff: Winona man arrested for driving ATV through ditch on Hwy, 61
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winona man was arrested for DWI after law enforcement encountered him driving his ATV through a ditch on Hwy. 61 and County Road 15.

Arrested Sunday was James Joathum Donahue, 56, of Winona, who was subsequently charged with operating an ATV while under the influence of alcohol, refusing to submit to a chemical test (a gross misdemeanor), operating an unregistered ATV and operating an ATV in an unauthorized area.

According to Winona deputies, the ATV Donahue was driving did not have any registration displayed.

