A Rollingstone man was charged on probable cause of fifth-degree domestic assault Monday night in Rollingstone after getting into a physical altercation with a woman and subsequently swinging a child.
At 11:36 p.m., police received a complaint from neighbors stating they were awakened by shouting coming from next door and could hear one of the neighbors yelling, “Put the child down.”
Upon arrival, police were told that Gabrial Steve Bolduan, 22, was in the residence “destroying” property after a physical confrontation with the woman.
Bolduan refused to speak with police, according to the report, who also found multiple items strewn about the residence.
According to the woman, the baby had not been feeling well all day and was crying. The woman briefly stepped away to “cool off” and upon returning found Bolduan playing video games while the baby was still crying.
She said she got frustrated and began to argue with Bolduan, who, according to the complaint, began throwing property around before grabbing the child by the arm and leg and swinging the child.
The woman said when she was able to get the child away, Bolduan poked her in the chest and punched her.
Bolduan was subsequently arrested on probable cause of fifth-degree domestic assault and fear.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Age: 33
Charges: Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree drug possession
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of felony domestic assault, reckless disregard and domestic abuse
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a harassment restraining order and theft of movable property.
Pal James Dobuol
Age: 26
Charges: Possession of burglary or theft tools, giving false identification to a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree controlled substance
Kyle Bradley Duellman
Age: 21
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct
Michael Paul Dzwonkowski
Age: 54
Charges: Giving false name to a peace officer, driving after cancellation, reckless disregard and fifth-degree drug possession
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 22
Charges: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault
Anthony Xavier Glubka
Age: 24
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Lee Hahn
Age: 33
Charges: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless disregard (terroristic threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Chase Randall Hawley
Age: 19
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Tyler Duane Henry
Age: 35
Charges: Fugitive from justice from other state
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of court
Ethan Hunter Johnson
Age: 21
Charges: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Ryan Anthony Lantz
Age: 25
Charges: Theft of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, driving after suspension, failing to stop after a traffic collision and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon
Shawn Michael Leeling
Age: 42
Charges: Fifth-degree drug possession
Thomas Edward Mcgann
Age: 42
Charges: Third-degree sale of narcotics and fifth-degree possession of drugs
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-degree burglary, indecent exposure, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs and escape from custody
Craig Robert Neyers
Age: 46
Charges: Two counts of third-degree drug possession and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession
Christopher James Ozmun
Age: 36
Charges: First-degree damage to property and domestic abuse
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal abuse, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual information, interfering with privacy and two counts of theft.
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and DWI
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 35
Charges: Driving after cancellation, two counts of theft, DWI, reckless disregard (threats of violence) and second-degree burglary
Faith Elaine Sorenson
Age: 19
Charge: Probation violation.
Original charge: Theft
Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A. Thomas
Age: 30
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs, two counts of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, giving false identification to police, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft, harassment and falsely reporting a crime
Chase Michael Wehner
Age: 21
Charges: Fugitive from justice from another state, second-degree burglary, three counts of fraud
Jesse Allen Wise
Age: 45
Charges: Two counts of fifth-degree possession of drugs and theft.
Nicholas John Wolter
Age: 40
Charges: Violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, violation of order for protection and harassment
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct
Mikayla Rose Zimmerman
Age: 20
Charges: Fifth-degree possession of drugs
