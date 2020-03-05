Sheriff: La Crosse woman, Ohio man face drug charges after raid at Winona house

Two people are in custody after a drug bust by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wednesday morning bust was in the 800 block of West Fifth Street, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Winona Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Rymone David Taylor, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, and Aaliyah Marie Nagel, 20, of La Crosse were arrested and referred to the Winona County attorney’s office for first-degree possession of controlled substances, a felony offense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the sheriff’s office, 156 grams of cocaine, 99.5 grams of ecstasy, 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41.5 grams of marijuana, 566 grams of marijuana butter, 1 gram of marijuana wax, and other unidentified pills and powders were taken from the residence.

Authorities also found a handgun, three handgun magazines and $13,000 in cash at the scene.

Two children, ages 2 and 12, were taken into protective custody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.