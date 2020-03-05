Sheriff: La Crosse woman, Ohio man face drug charges after raid at Winona house

Two people are in custody after a drug bust by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wednesday morning bust was in the 800 block of West Fifth Street, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Winona Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.
Rymone David Taylor, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, and Aaliyah Marie Nagel, 20, of La Crosse were arrested and referred to the Winona County attorney’s office for first-degree possession of controlled substances, a felony offense.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
According to the sheriff’s office, 156 grams of cocaine, 99.5 grams of ecstasy, 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41.5 grams of marijuana, 566 grams of marijuana butter, 1 gram of marijuana wax, and other unidentified pills and powders were taken from the residence.
Authorities also found a handgun, three handgun magazines and $13,000 in cash at the scene.
Two children, ages 2 and 12, were taken into protective custody.
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Reckless Disregard and Domestic Abuse
Adam Burton Bowden
Age: 34
Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics
Rebecca Jean Brodell
Age: 66
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard, First-Degree Damage to Property, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Driving while Intoxicated, Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Paul Anthony Clark
Age: 29
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection, Felony Domestic Assault and Theft valued at over $500
Cameron Banary Cooley
Age: 33
Charges: Violation of a No Contact Order
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order and Theft of Movable Property.
Phillip Edward Edmunds
Age: 30
Charges: Schedules of Controlled Substances and Second-Degree Sale of Methamphetamine/Amphetamines
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 22
Charges: Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Disregard (Terroristic Threats)
Jason Daniel Harrison
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Breann Elizabeth Konopisos Hart
Age: 38
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs
Eric Ordell Johnson
Age: 39
Charges: Contempt of Court - Willful Disobedience to Court Order
Jason Aaron Kapustik
Age: 36
Charges: Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Violation of a No-Contact Order
Melvin Earl Kimp
Age: 29
Charges: Violation of a No Contact Order and Violation of Two or More Orders for Protection
Shawn Michael Leeling
Age: 42
Charges: Fifth-Degree Drug Possession
Thomas Edward Mcgann
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics and Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Aaliyah Marie Nagel
Age: 20
Charges: First- and Second-Degree Possession of Controlled Substances, two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of Controlled Substances, Child Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Age: 29
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Escape from Custody - Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Austin John Presson
Age: 25
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Damage to Property and Third-Degree Driving While Impaired
Zachary Rivera
Age: 27
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and DWI
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 35
Charges: Driving after Cancellation, two counts of Theft, DWI, Reckless Disregard (Threats of Violence) and Second-Degree Burglary
Arne Erik Sippola
Age: 69
Charges: Second-Degree Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test
Ashley Marie Srock
Age: 24
Charges: Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Rymone David Taylor
Age: 25
Charges: First- and Second-Degree Possession of Controlled Substances, two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of Controlled Substances, Child Endangerment and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A. Thomas
Age: 30
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs, two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, Obstructing the Legal Process, Giving False Identification to a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Theft, Harassment and Falsely Reporting a Crime
Jesse Allen Wise
Age: 45
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of Drugs and Theft.
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email