You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff: La Crosse woman, Ohio man face drug charges after raid at Winona house
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Sheriff: La Crosse woman, Ohio man face drug charges after raid at Winona house

{{featured_button_text}}
Aaliyah Marie Nagel mug

Nagel
Rymone David Taylor mug

Taylor 

Two people are in custody after a drug bust by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wednesday morning bust was in the 800 block of West Fifth Street, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Winona Police Department and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Rymone David Taylor, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, and Aaliyah Marie Nagel, 20, of La Crosse were arrested and referred to the Winona County attorney’s office for first-degree possession of controlled substances, a felony offense.

According to the sheriff’s office, 156 grams of cocaine, 99.5 grams of ecstasy, 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41.5 grams of marijuana, 566 grams of marijuana butter, 1 gram of marijuana wax, and other unidentified pills and powders were taken from the residence.

Authorities also found a handgun, three handgun magazines and $13,000 in cash at the scene.

Two children, ages 2 and 12, were taken into protective custody.

+31 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News