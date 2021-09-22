Sex offender moves to new address in Winona

The Winona Police Department Wednesday issued a notice that a sex offender has moved to a new a address in the city.

According to the department, 47-year-old Antoine Milton Booker now resides on the 450 block of East 8th St. He is a "Level 3 predatory offender" convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a female child.

Booker was released from a secure treatment facility Nov. 17, 2020, and resided at a different address in Winona before moving Sept. 16. His residency in Winona was discussed during a June 8 meeting conducted by the Winona Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He is required to register his address with local law enforcement.

The notice says Booker has served his sentence and is "transitioning into the community."

"This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness," the notice says. "Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable, and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuse could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications."

