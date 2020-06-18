Rochester man charged with murder of Wisconsin woman; body still not found

A Minnesota man was charged Thursday in connection to the disappearance and suspected murder of a Wisconsin woman, the Wisconsin attorney general’s office has announced.
Police arrested Randall Q. Merrick, 48, of Rochester and charged him on probable cause with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and domestic abuse in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Beth Johnson, a Buffalo County resident who was last seen on Christmas Day 2016.
According to the criminal complaint signed on June 10 and filed on Wednesday, should Merrick be convicted for the first-degree intentional homicide charge, he will face life in prison.
The complaint further reads that between Dec. 25, 2016, and March 12, 2017, Merrick attempted to hide or bury a corpse presumed to be Johnson’s to avoid criminal apprehension and prosecution.
If convicted of the charge of hiding a corpse, Merrick could face imprisonment not exceeding 10 years and could also face a $10,000 fine.
The complaint reads that Johnson’s son, a Minnesota resident, reported his then-50-year-old mother was missing in March 2017 after not hearing from her since Christmas 2016. Johnson’s son said that his mother did not contact him on his birthday in February 2017, which he said was unusual.
The son reported that since his mother did not have her own cell phone, she would use one owned by Merrick, who she also lived with and was said to be a caretaker for. Johnson’s son said he contacted Merrick shortly after his birthday to check in with his mother and was told she had gone to the Twin Cities.
Two to three weeks later, Johnson’s son again called Merrick’s cell phone and was told that his mother had moved to the Twin Cities with her boyfriend, which the son found to be unusual as he felt his mother would’ve told him if she was going to move.
It was later reported that Johnson had never filed a change-of-address form and has also not filed her taxes since 2016
Investigators later found that Merrick had used Johnson’s debit card in and around this period and used it to buy a sledgehammer, trash bags and Formula 409 cleaner from a hardware store in Wabasha.
A witness who worked with Johnson until November 2016 reported that Johnson never picked up her last paycheck and stated Merrick was abusive toward her. The witness also claimed their boss had tried to speak to Johnson about Merrick, which resulted in Johnson crying.
A deputy who had been sent to Johnson’s home in October 2016 for a welfare check reported that Johnson had bruising all over her body and that she was vague about what caused her injuries. She was then taken to a local hospital and treated.
Another witness reports they had attempted to contact Johnson in February 2017 by calling Merrick’s phone. Merrick is said have become upset and state, “Never call again” or he would “come up and kill” the witness.
After the missing person report had been filed in March 2017, two deputies were said to have made contact with Merrick and inquired about Johnson.
Merrick repeated his claim that Johnson had moved to the Twin Cities with her boyfriend, despite the fact that her car was still parked in the driveway. Merrick told police the title for the car was in Johnson’s name but belonged to him.
In April 2018, a cadaver dog search was conducted at the residence once occupied by Merrick and Johnson, where the K9 was reported to have detected the odor of decomposing human remains both in the residence and in a shed outside.
The dog was said to have also detected the odor of decomposing human remains within Johnson’s vehicle in the farthest passenger side of the trunk and back passenger seat of the vehicle.
In July 2018, a third witness came forth and was said to have gone to Merrick’s residence on an undetermined date, where Merrick was said to have begun crying and saying, “I didn’t mean to hurt her” and “I killed her.”
Upon questioning who he was talking about, Merrick told the witness he had killed Johnson because he “hit her too hard.” Merrick then said that Johnson’s body was in the trunk of her vehicle. This witness was said to have told Merrick to find someone else to help him.
In August 2018, a fourth witness who claimed to live above Merrick in Wabasha was interviewed by police.
According to the fourth witness, they made contact with Merrick because he was making a lot of noise. Upon confronting him, Merrick said he didn’t know why the police were looking for him because “they are never going to find” Johnson.
In February 2020, police made contact with the man believed to be Johnson’s boyfriend in Minneapolis, who said that he had not been in contact with Johnson since April 2016.
Despite the charges against Merrick, Johnson’s body has yet to be found, according to the complaint.
