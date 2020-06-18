Rochester man charged with murder of Wisconsin woman; body still not found

After the missing person report had been filed in March 2017, two deputies were said to have made contact with Merrick and inquired about Johnson.

Merrick repeated his claim that Johnson had moved to the Twin Cities with her boyfriend, despite the fact that her car was still parked in the driveway. Merrick told police the title for the car was in Johnson’s name but belonged to him.

In April 2018, a cadaver dog search was conducted at the residence once occupied by Merrick and Johnson, where the K9 was reported to have detected the odor of decomposing human remains both in the residence and in a shed outside.

The dog was said to have also detected the odor of decomposing human remains within Johnson’s vehicle in the farthest passenger side of the trunk and back passenger seat of the vehicle.

In July 2018, a third witness came forth and was said to have gone to Merrick’s residence on an undetermined date, where Merrick was said to have begun crying and saying, “I didn’t mean to hurt her” and “I killed her.”