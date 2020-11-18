Rochester man arrested for attempting to solicit a minor

A Rochester man was arrested by Winona County authorities Tuesday evening after he was reported to have been soliciting a person he believed to be a minor online.
The complaint states that William John Waller, 41, had been engaging in a virtual conversation with an undercover person posing as a 14-year-old.
Waller is reported to have solicited to have sexual contact and offered to drive to Winona to meet.
Upon his arrival, Waller was met by Winona County deputies, subsequently arrested and referred for felony solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.
According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Waller’s arrest was a part of an ongoing ICAC investigation into the solicitation of juveniles.
