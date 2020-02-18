{{featured_button_text}}

An Iron Ridge, Wis., woman faces numerous charges after leading multiple police agencies, including Winona, on a high-speed chase on Hwy. 61. Friday evening.

Rebecca Jean Vrodell, 66, was ultimately arrested and charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal, domestic assault-fear and harm, terroristic threats, fourth-degree assault, driving without insurance and damage to property resultant from the chase.

At 9:28 p.m. Friday, police received a complaint that a Jeep near Hwy. 61 and Huff Street was driving at excessive speeds with its hazard lights on. According to the complainant, the Jeep nearly struck a guardrail and failed to stop at red lights.

The Jeep had pulled over near the Goodview border, where police say the driver, Vrodell, threatened to shoot an officer.

Vrodell’s passenger subsequently opened the passenger door to flee and was reportedly pushed out by Vrodell, who continued driving northbound.

Police chased Vrodell up past Bass Camp in Minnesota City, where the state patrol had laid out spike strips and were successful in popping two tires on Vrodell’s vehicle. However, Vrodell continued driving, albeit at slower speeds.

After getting past Minneiska, police attempted to box Vrodell in, which resulted in the officer in the front of Vrodell being rear-ended.

Police were ultimately able to apprehend Vrodell, who attempted to resist being put into the back of a squad car, according to police.

Vrodell claimed she was high during the chase and expressed concern for her purse and dog in the back of her car.

Her purse, according to police, was said to have contained two pill bottles, and the dog was taken to the humane society.

Vrodell was subsequently taken to a hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Winona County Jail.

Vrodell refused to submit to a warrant for a drug test.

The passenger who fled from Vrodell’s vehicle did not report any injuries.

