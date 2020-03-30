Police: Winona woman in custody after being involved in hit-and-run

A Winona woman was arrested and referred for multiple charges after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

According to police, the hit-and-run is reported to have occurred on Sixth and Franklin streets.

Cheyenne Marie Gozdal, 29, was ultimately arrested and referred for theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license and disobeying a traffic device/semaphore. Upon their arrival, police learned that Gozdal had struck a Honda Pilot and subsequently fled the scene by flagging down a nearby vehicle for a ride.

Police learned from witnesses in the area that Gozdal had been traveling faster than 60 mph while driving on Sixth Street and ran the red light on Franklin Street, striking the Honda Pilot.

About the same time, police received a report that the vehicle Gozdal was driving before the hit-and-run had been stolen.

Gozdal was subsequently revealed to have been dropped off at a residence on the 950 block of East Fifth Street. Officers made contact with Gozdal and determined that she had been under the influence, with Gozdal admitting that she had smoked what she believed to be methamphetamine earlier in the day.

