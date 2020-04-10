Police: Winona woman arrested for second-degree assault with dangerous weapon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Winona woman was taken to the Winona County Jail after police received a report of a stabbing that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Areion Marie Poillon, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault after police were called to a residence on East Fifth Street about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the complainant, they had returned home to find some items in their bedroom broken or otherwise out of place. They then confronted Poillon, who, according to the police report, responded by pulling a knife. A struggle subsequently ensued.

A third-party was said to have temporarily broken up the fight, but Poillon ultimately returned with the knife and ended up biting the complainant, according to police.

According to the complainant, due to the circumstances, they managed to hit Poillon in the head with a cellphone during the altercation.

The complainant said they did not realize they had been stabbed — twice in the left shoulder and once in the right leg — until after the fight was over. The person was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries.