Police: Winona man charged for possession of meth after traffic stop

A Winona man was charged with fifth-degree possession of drugs Monday after getting pulled over for speeding.
Dalton Lee Volkman, 27, of Winona was pulled over for speeding near the intersection of County Roads 6 and 35. According to the responding Winona County sheriff’s deputy, Volkman had been traveling 73 mph in a 35-mph zone.
After getting pulled over, Volkman reportedly admitted to the deputy that he had a canceled license. His passenger, Annie Mae Gierok, 39, of Winona admitted to being the registered owner of the vehicle and that Volkman was driving because she reportedly had a headache.
Volkman was subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after police were able to verify his claim. Upon searching him, a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana was found.
While searching the vehicle, additional deputies discovered a backpack on the driver’s seat floorboards that contained a plastic container with a .5 grams of a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for meth, as well as a scale.
Deputies also discovered that Gierok was in possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently cited her.
Other items found in the vehicle were a multi-colored glass smoking pipe, burnt tin foil, a small glass vial with a trace amount of a substance that tested positive for meth and a child’s drinking cup that had been converted into a bong.
According to the deputy’s report, Volkman claimed the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to Gierok.