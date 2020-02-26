Police: Winona man charged for possession of meth after traffic stop

A Winona man was charged with fifth-degree possession of drugs Monday after getting pulled over for speeding.

Dalton Lee Volkman, 27, of Winona was pulled over for speeding near the intersection of County Roads 6 and 35. According to the responding Winona County sheriff’s deputy, Volkman had been traveling 73 mph in a 35-mph zone.

After getting pulled over, Volkman reportedly admitted to the deputy that he had a canceled license. His passenger, Annie Mae Gierok, 39, of Winona admitted to being the registered owner of the vehicle and that Volkman was driving because she reportedly had a headache.

Volkman was subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after police were able to verify his claim. Upon searching him, a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana was found.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While searching the vehicle, additional deputies discovered a backpack on the driver’s seat floorboards that contained a plastic container with a .5 grams of a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for meth, as well as a scale.

Deputies also discovered that Gierok was in possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently cited her.