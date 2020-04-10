Police: Winona man arrested for smashing bottle over another's head; coughs on arresting officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Winona man was taken to Winona County Jail Friday after police received a report that he smashed a bottle over a person’s head.

Gregory Ivan Shines, 34, of Winona was charged with felony domestic assault, assault of a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident.

According to the complainant, while the person and Shines were driving in the area of Fifth and High streets about midnight, Shines had gotten upset and proceeded to punch the complainant in the face, causing swelling.

Shines then hit the complainant with a vodka bottle, breaking it, and causing the complainant to bleed heavily, according to the report. The complainant would later receive four stitches at Winona Health.

Upon police arrival, law enforcement found Shines walking a short distance away and were able to apprehend him.

While arresting Shines, according to police, he intentionally coughed twice in an officer’s face and said, “I’m sick. I got the virus,” in reference to COVID-19.

Since Shines has past convictions, the domestic charges were enhanced to felony-level offenses.

