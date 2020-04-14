Police: Shoplifting attempt from Fleet Farm leads to drug-related arrest

×
A shoplifting attempt from Fleet Farm led to a Wisconsin man being arrested for possession of a controlled substance Monday afternoon.
Raymond Harris, 35, of Melrose, Wisconsin, was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and brought to the Winona County Jail.
Additionally, Jeremy Michael Bakkestuen, 38, of Westby, Wisconsin, was cited for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to Fleet Farm after receiving a report of a male, Bakkestuen, concealing items. Officers made contact with Bakkestuen as he was approaching a vehicle with two other males inside.
While speaking with Bakkestuen, an officer noticed an orange syringe cap inside the vehicle. When asked about the syringe, one of the males, Harris, admitted it was his.
Harris then stepped out of the vehicle and police found additional needles on the passenger-side floor and numerous bags containing substances -- which were later discovered to be methamphetamine and heroin, according to police.
