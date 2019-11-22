The Winona Police Department has released more information about an altercation Thursday at Winona Senior High School that led to a school lockdown.
At about 2:15 p.m., a girl reportedly began to have an altercation with another girl in a classroom.
When the students were sent to the school’s office, multiple students followed. The students who followed refused to go back to class, and a verbal exchange occurred, according to the police department.
A lockdown was put in place to help protect the safety of students at the school and to allow staff to respond to the incident, according to the police department and school district.
Along with the police department, school safety specialists and the school resource officer responded to the situation.
The school lockdown lasted for an hour.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation, which will include the reviewing of video and the police department talking to teachers and school specialists.
Possible charges are yet to be determined.
