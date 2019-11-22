{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Police Department has released more information about an altercation Thursday at Winona Senior High School that led to a school lockdown.

At about 2:15 p.m., a girl reportedly began to have an altercation with another girl in a classroom.

When the students were sent to the school’s office, multiple students followed. The students who followed refused to go back to class, and a verbal exchange occurred, according to the police department.

A lockdown was put in place to help protect the safety of students at the school and to allow staff to respond to the incident, according to the police department and school district.

Along with the police department, school safety specialists and the school resource officer responded to the situation.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The school lockdown lasted for an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation, which will include the reviewing of video and the police department talking to teachers and school specialists.

Possible charges are yet to be determined.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
1
2

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.