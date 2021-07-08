Police: North Dakota woman hit 137 mph on Interstate 90

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a Fargo, North Dakota, woman accused of driving nearly 140 mph on Interstate 90 before running out of gas.

Amy Torres faces a felony charge of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, a Town of Campbell police officer was running radar checks on Interstate 90 and detected a westbound vehicle operated by Torres traveling 119 mph in a 70 mph zone. The complaint says the vehicle had no license plates.

After the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Torres reportedly accelerated and reached a speed of 137 mph before exiting onto Hwy. B. The officer briefly lost sight of the vehicle but located it again on Interstate 90 parked on the westbound Mississippi River bridge with its hazard lights activated.

The officer reported that Torres was visibly upset and crying. She reportedly told the officer she was visiting friends in Austin, Minnesota, but left after they began acting weird. She said she intended to return to Fargo but headed the wrong way on Interstate 90.

