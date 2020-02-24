Police: Men wanted in connection with Buffalo County assault still at large

Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault last week in Durand are still large, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Tehuacatl and Tepole are accused of assaulting two people with baseball bats before fleeing the scene. The suspects are believed to still be in possession of the baseball bats. Police say the suspects have family in Eau Claire and Barron counties. The vehicles the suspects were seen driving have been impounded by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.