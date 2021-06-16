Police looking for suspect in assault case

Police are looking for a suspect in an assault that was reported to have occurred Tuesday afternoon in Winona.

According to the complainant, he was struck by a pick-up truck while he was riding on his bicycle in the area of Fifth and Ben streets. He said he was attempting to turn right onto Fifth Street when he was struck by the eastbound truck.

The complainant reported to police that he thought the incident was intentional, and that the suspect, a male, subsequently exited his vehicle and struck him in the head about four times. The complainant said he was still on the ground from the collision while this took place.

Shortly after this, the suspect was reported to have gotten back into his truck and left the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complainant said he knows the suspect from a recent encounter, which was reported to have involved name-calling, leading police to suggest the collision may have been a form of retaliation.

The suspect had not been located or interviewed as of Wednesday morning.

No injuries were noticed on the complainant, police said, who also declined medical attention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.