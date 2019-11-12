Winona police are investigating a weekend robbery at the Winona Verizon Store, 930 Frontenac Drive.
Two store employees informed officers that when they were ready to close the store about 7 p.m. Saturday, a suspect entered the front door with a handgun and ordered them into the back room. Their wrists and ankles were tied.
The suspect began filling two bags with phones. The suspect took about 100 cellphones and about $400 in cash from the store before leaving. He may have gotten into a vehicle driven by another suspect. The suspect is described as a black male with a blue jacket (hood up) and a blue bandana covering his face. He brandished a black handgun.
The only description of the vehicle is that it had square tail lights.
The two employees were unharmed.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302 or Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530.
