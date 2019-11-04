A 19-year-old woman reported being dragged into a vehicle by men she didn’t know and groped in the backseat early Sunday on Ninth Street in Winona, likely between Lafayette and Franklin streets.
The victim reported that she had left a Halloween party in the area of Ninth and Lafayette streets shortly after midnight. She was walking toward a friend’s residence on 10th Street.
When she was walking, she reported that a vehicle pulled up behind her on the street and turned off its lights. Two men exited the vehicle, grabbing her and pulling her into the backseat. She then reported being touched and groped before escaping through a backseat window. She was able to escape to her friend’s residence.
There were a total of four men in the vehicle, according to the woman. She reported the men were approximately six feet tall and were wearing hoodies. She said that she believes one of the men had white paint and possibly fake blood on his face.
The Winona Police Department is searching for more information about this attack. If someone witnessed this incident or has information related to it, call the department at 507-457-6302.
