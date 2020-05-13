Police: Illinois man in custody after fleeing police on Prairie Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois man was taken into the Winona County Jail after leading police on a car chase on Prairie Island Tuesday morning.

The man, later identified as Lamel Vance Lillard, 40, of St. Anne, Illinois, was able to evade police until he was eventually found and apprehended Wednesday morning.

Lillard was no longer listed in the Winona County Jail late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police report, while an officer was on patrol out near Prairie Island at 2:21 am. Tuesday, a silver Dodge van was seen parked on the east side of Prairie Island Road. The officer went to check on the vehicle when Lillard jumped out from the rear and into the driver’s seat, the report states.

When asked what he was doing, Lillard said he was leaving, the report states. The officer then attempted to stop Lillard from leaving, but Lillard proceeded to drive off, southbound on Prairie Island Road.

The officer said Lillard was driving without any lights on and that he eventually pulled a U-turn and proceeded to drive in the opposite direction of the officer.

Soon after, the officer determined that enough of a description of Lillard was obtained, as well as his license plate number, and ended the pursuit.