Police identify persons killed in shooting in La Crosse home

The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individuals killed by gunshot Wednesday in a La Crosse home.

Officers were dispatched to 1026 Charles St. at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 2, according to a release on the Police Department's website, and found two adults and a dog, all deceased.

Preliminary evidence "suggests they died as a result of a murder suicide incident of domestic violence," according to the report, which identifies Jordan D. Garcia, 26, as having shot Allison R. Rogers, 25, and the dog in the residence before shooting himself.

The La Crosse Police Department expressed condolences to the families "impacted by this tragic incident." The investigation is ongoing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0