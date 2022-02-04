Police identify persons killed in shooting in La Crosse home

The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individuals killed by gunshot Wednesday in a La Crosse home.
Officers were dispatched to 1026 Charles St. at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 2, according to a release on the Police Department's website, and found two adults and a dog, all deceased.
Preliminary evidence "suggests they died as a result of a murder suicide incident of domestic violence," according to the report, which identifies Jordan D. Garcia, 26, as having shot Allison R. Rogers, 25, and the dog in the residence before shooting himself.
The La Crosse Police Department expressed condolences to the families "impacted by this tragic incident." The investigation is ongoing.
From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota
A motorist drives along the Great River Road along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from I-90 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A view of the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 along the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A boat is seen on the Mississippi River from Hwy. 61 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign for the Great River Road is seen along I-90 north of La Crescent.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis. across the Mississippi River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A scenic overlook on the Great River Road along HWY 61 in Minn. offers a view of Perot State Park in Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
US Lock and Dam 8 in Genoa, Wis. is among the many landmarks that can be seen when traveling the Great River Road.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The vast expanse of the Upper Mississippi River is seen from a scenic outlook above Hwy. 35 north of Genoa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bluffs tower over Hwy. 35 along the Great River Road on the outskirts of Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fisherman on the Mississippi River and bluffs in Minnesota beyond are seen from Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse on the Great River Road.
A sign marks the route for the Great River Road along Hwy. 35 in Stoddard, Wis.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Emily Pyrek can be reached at
emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.