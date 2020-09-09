Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 9: Winona woman arrested for second-degree burglary

Winona Police

Tuesday:

3:18 p.m.: Amie Jo Dewitte, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for first-degree burglary and violating a probation agreement after cutting off her ankle monitor. Dewitte is accused of rummaging through an apartment in the 150 block of East Fifth Street and taking some alcoholic beverages. According to the complainant, they encountered Dewitte going through their fridge and then fleeing the apartment. The complainant said they chased Dewitte to a house several blocks away and contacted the police. While Dewitte admitted to police to being in the area of the incident, she did not admit to the burglary.