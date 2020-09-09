Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 9: Winona woman arrested for second-degree burglary

Winona Police
Tuesday:
3:18 p.m.: Amie Jo Dewitte, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for first-degree burglary and violating a probation agreement after cutting off her ankle monitor. Dewitte is accused of rummaging through an apartment in the 150 block of East Fifth Street and taking some alcoholic beverages. According to the complainant, they encountered Dewitte going through their fridge and then fleeing the apartment. The complainant said they chased Dewitte to a house several blocks away and contacted the police. While Dewitte admitted to police to being in the area of the incident, she did not admit to the burglary.
Wednesday:
2:20 a.m.: Ashley Meghan Fransis Hemmelman, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree driving while intoxicated at Second and Main streets. According to the complaint, Hemmelman was pulled over for having a suspended object, expired registration and driving over the fog line multiple times. Upon making contact with Hemmelman, the complaint states, the arresting officer detected an “overwhelming” odor of alcohol. Hemmelman admitted to drinking earlier in the evening and failed multiple field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test. Hemmelman was subsequently brought to the Winona County Jail, where her breath-alcohol content was determined to be .19.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Jeremy Lee Bobo
Shomari Haneef Carter
Nicholas John Deppe
Amie Jo Dewitte
Griffin Hall Foster
Craig Ray Hanville
Mark Anthony Heath
Ashley Meghan Fransis Hemmelman
Brently Steven Johnson
Eddie Lamorris Jones
Melvin Earl Kimp
Eddie Mayo
Joshua Douglas Memmer
Steven Edward Miller
Sean William Nichols
Matthew Brian Olson
Wade Allen Olson
Zane Robert Pederson
Jerry Phipps
Bradley Arnold Quimby
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Travis Lee Schultz
Marsean Antonio Shines
Kassius Jehmier Starks
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
Jason Bartholomew Weiss
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.