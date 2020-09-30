Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 30: Winona man arrested on suspicion of malicious punishment of child

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:29 p.m.: Andrew Michael Gimlin, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault, felony domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child. The report came in from the 23000 block of Lamoille Road, but the actual incident occurred Sunday in the 200 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the complaint, Gimlin was reported to police after being accused of slapping, spanking and choking a child.

Wednesday:

12:59 p.m.: Evan Mark Johnson, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI in the area of Franklin and Eighth streets. Johnson caught the attention of law enforcement for squealing his tires. According to the complaint, Johnson’s breath-alcohol content was .21.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

3:45 p.m.: Gusta Garvin Blom, 43, of Hokah was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Police were called by a concerned neighbor, who could hear screaming coming from the residence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.