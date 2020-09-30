Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 30: Winona man arrested on suspicion of malicious punishment of child

Winona County
Tuesday:
4:29 p.m.: Andrew Michael Gimlin, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault, felony domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child. The report came in from the 23000 block of Lamoille Road, but the actual incident occurred Sunday in the 200 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the complaint, Gimlin was reported to police after being accused of slapping, spanking and choking a child.
Wednesday:
12:59 p.m.: Evan Mark Johnson, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DWI in the area of Franklin and Eighth streets. Johnson caught the attention of law enforcement for squealing his tires. According to the complaint, Johnson’s breath-alcohol content was .21.
Winona Police
Tuesday:
3:45 p.m.: Gusta Garvin Blom, 43, of Hokah was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Police were called by a concerned neighbor, who could hear screaming coming from the residence.
