Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 16: Winona woman cited after leaving scene of accident

Winona County
Tuesday:
4:16 p.m.: A woman in the 22000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road reported she was scammed out of $300 from an apparent dog-breeding website that was later learned to be fraudulent. The sheriff’s office is looking into the incident.
Winona Police
Tuesday:
10:45 a.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was cited for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and served a trespass notice from Target.
According to the complaint, Schewe is accused of stealing a bandana and other items.
10:58 a.m.: Brookelyn Nicole Goetting, 21, of Winona was cited for failing to stop for a property-damage accident at Sixth and Main streets. According to the complaint, Goetting rear-ended a vehicle and drove away. Goetting said after she hit the vehicle, she lost sight of it and attempted to locate it but was unable to do so. Goetting was found after another vehicle that had witnessed the accident followed her.
