 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 16: Winona woman cited after leaving scene of accident
0 comments
alert

Police calls for Wednesday, Sept. 16: Winona woman cited after leaving scene of accident

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:16 p.m.: A woman in the 22000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road reported she was scammed out of $300 from an apparent dog-breeding website that was later learned to be fraudulent. The sheriff’s office is looking into the incident.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

10:45 a.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was cited for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and served a trespass notice from Target.

According to the complaint, Schewe is accused of stealing a bandana and other items.

10:58 a.m.: Brookelyn Nicole Goetting, 21, of Winona was cited for failing to stop for a property-damage accident at Sixth and Main streets. According to the complaint, Goetting rear-ended a vehicle and drove away. Goetting said after she hit the vehicle, she lost sight of it and attempted to locate it but was unable to do so. Goetting was found after another vehicle that had witnessed the accident followed her.

+21 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 16?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News