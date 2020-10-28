Police calls for Wednesday, Oct. 28: Small incidents fill in a mostly quiet day and night

Winona Police

Tuesday:

10:20 a.m.: A resident in the 450 block of Sioux Street reported that their SUV has sustained a two-foot long scratch on its right rear door while it was parked on the street. Police were unable to determine what caused the scratch.

10:27 p.m.: A resident in the 150 block of West Second Street reported the theft of a blue and silver Trek bicycle with skinny tires. No value for the bike was given by the complainant.

11:40 a.m.: Police received a report of a theft on Junction Street. According to the complainant, the theft is believed to be the result of a bad check. No further information is available at this time.

12:15 p.m.: A woman was reported to be walking around without any pants in building on Riverfront Street. Officers responded and found the woman to be appropriately dressed.

3:10 p.m.: A minor two-vehicle accident occurred near Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the police report, one vehicle rear-ended the other as they were merging from Sarnia to Mankato. No injuries were reported in the incident.

