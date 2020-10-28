 Skip to main content
Police calls for Wednesday, Oct. 28: Small incidents fill in a mostly quiet day and night
Tuesday:

10:20 a.m.: A resident in the 450 block of Sioux Street reported that their SUV has sustained a two-foot long scratch on its right rear door while it was parked on the street. Police were unable to determine what caused the scratch.

10:27 p.m.: A resident in the 150 block of West Second Street reported the theft of a blue and silver Trek bicycle with skinny tires. No value for the bike was given by the complainant.

11:40 a.m.: Police received a report of a theft on Junction Street. According to the complainant, the theft is believed to be the result of a bad check. No further information is available at this time.

12:15 p.m.: A woman was reported to be walking around without any pants in building on Riverfront Street. Officers responded and found the woman to be appropriately dressed.

3:10 p.m.: A minor two-vehicle accident occurred near Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the police report, one vehicle rear-ended the other as they were merging from Sarnia to Mankato. No injuries were reported in the incident.

4:50 p.m.: An adult female reported being assaulted by another adult female somewhere on the west side of Winona. No additional information has been made available as the incident is currently under investigation. No injuries were involved in the incident, police stated.

Wednesday:

12:37 a.m.: An employee at Fast Eddie’s requested for an adult female to be removed from the property. The subject left upon request.

2:20 a.m.: A motorist was cited for speeding on Hwy. 61 and 14.

2:40 a.m.: Officers found a vehicle running near the railroad crossing at Eleventh and Franklin streets. Upon inspection, officers determined the vehicle to belong to a railroad employee who was checking the area.

5:15 a.m.: Officers located a female who was described as being emotionally distressed on Cottonwood Drive. Officers assisted her in getting to the hospital.

