Police calls for Wednesday, Oct. 21: Winona woman cited for careless driving after colliding with dump-truck

Winona County Tuesday:
8:52 a.m.: Karissa Lynn Kammerer, 37, of Winona was cited for careless driving after a crash in the 27000 block of County Road 29 in Lewiston. According to the complaint, Kammerer, who said she was tired from an overnight shift, crossed the center-line in the area and collided with a dump-truck. No injuries were reported.
1:47 p.m.: Deputies assisted Goodview police with a motor vehicle accident with injuries that occurred on Hwy. 61 at 44th Avenue in Goodview. No further information was available.
Winona Police Tuesday:
11:25 a.m.: A burglary was reported to have occurred in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street. Police are working to determine what is missing and the timeframe of the incident.
3:42 p.m.: An older male was seen standing in the in the lane of traffic at Bruski Drive and Mankato Avenue. According to the complaint, the male was wearing a hood that obscured the reporting party from identifying him. The male was gone on police arrival.
8 p.m.: Police assisted with a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred at Riverbend and Menard roads. According to the complaint, the accident occurred after one vehicle failed to yield for another. No injuries were reported and no citations were given.
8:20 p.m.: A patron at the Kwik Trip at Huff and Sarnia streets reported that a car had bumped into her vehicle while she was refueling. Police are working to identify the other vehicle via store surveillance video.
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Austin Michael Coleman
Brian Andrew Danzeisen
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Matthew Zachary Manka
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
