Police calls for Wednesday, Nov. 25: Rochester woman arrested for DWI after getting stuck on train tracks

Winona County

Tuesday:

10:41 a.m.: An accident with injuries was reported at Korona Drive and County Road 26, just outside of Altura. According to a deputy’s report, a driver lost control due to slippery road conditions and rolled into a ditch. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not specified, but they were taken to Winona Health via ambulance. The driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

3:55 p.m.: A resident on Golden Avenue reported that his 2007 Hyundai Elantra had been lended out by his daughter and that the borrower refused to return it. No further information was made available.

6:06 p.m.: Deputies assisted Goodview police with a collision that occurred at Hwy. 61 and Frank Street. According to a deputy’s report, the collision was caused by a wrong-way driver. Injuries were reported in the incident, but it was not specified if the victim was taken to the hospital.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

