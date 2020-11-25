 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Wednesday, Nov. 25: Rochester woman arrested for DWI after getting stuck on train tracks
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Wednesday, Nov. 25: Rochester woman arrested for DWI after getting stuck on train tracks

From the COLLECTION: November police calls and updates in Winona series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

Winona County

Tuesday:

10:41 a.m.: An accident with injuries was reported at Korona Drive and County Road 26, just outside of Altura. According to a deputy’s report, a driver lost control due to slippery road conditions and rolled into a ditch. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not specified, but they were taken to Winona Health via ambulance. The driver’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

3:55 p.m.: A resident on Golden Avenue reported that his 2007 Hyundai Elantra had been lended out by his daughter and that the borrower refused to return it. No further information was made available. 

6:06 p.m.: Deputies assisted Goodview police with a collision that occurred at Hwy. 61 and Frank Street. According to a deputy’s report, the collision was caused by a wrong-way driver. Injuries were reported in the incident, but it was not specified if the victim was taken to the hospital.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Narcotic investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Fairfax Street. Reports are still being conducted and no arrests were made, but police stated that a small amount of methamphetamine had been found and that two women will be referred to the county attorney. The time of the incident was not specified.

7:13 p.m.: A resident in the 450 block of East Seventh Street reported that a window to his van had been busted out. No foreign objects were left behind, according to the complainant, and no suspects were found. This is the ninth report of damage to a vehicle in the last several days, police said.

7:58 p.m.: Dawn Renee Hensel, 49, of Rochester was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI near Third and Steuben streets. According to the police report, officers encountered Hensel after she had slid off the road and got stuck on the nearby train tracks. Upon making contact with Hensel, she admitted to drinking earlier in the night and, after being brought to the Winona County Jail, was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .15.

35 alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

+23 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 25?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News