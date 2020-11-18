Police calls for Wednesday, Nov. 18: Rushford man arrested for violating no contact order

Winona County
Tuesday:
4:24 p.m.: Kyle Lee Brown, 31, of Rushford was arrested and referred for domestic abuse – violation of a no contact order in Minnesota City. According to the complaint, Brown was reported to have visited an address in Minnesota City that he was prohibited from being at.
Winona Police
Tuesday:
9:45 a.m.: Drew Sargeant Conner, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault and domestic assault as the result of an incident at the Maplewood Townhomes with another resident. According to the complaint, Conner threatened the resident with a baseball bat.
1 p.m.: A man in the area of West Fifth Street was reported to be sitting on a bench in his underwear. Upon making contact with the subject, officers determined the man was wearing shorts.
Support Local Journalism
3 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Cummings Street reported that a door to a vacant neighboring residence was open. Officers searched the residence and found nobody inside, but were able to determine that someone had been sleeping there. The owner of the property was notified, police said.
3:10 p.m.: Officers responded to the 800 block of West Fifth Street for a report of an adult male sitting on a bench and yelling. The male was taken to a group home, the report states.
Wednesday:
2:30 a.m.: Officers recovered a stolen Honda passenger car from Rochester while they were conducting alternate-side parking enforcement. The vehicle was impounded, police say, and Rochester police were notified of its recovery.
4:15 a.m.: A burglar alarm was reported to have gone off at St Stanislaus Catholic Church. Officers arrived to find a door to the church open and encountered a man who had gone in to use the restroom. Church staff subsequently arrived and were able to confirm that nothing was missing.
6:30 a.m.: A resident on South Baker Street reported the theft of a Craftsman air compressor from their garage. No forced entry was found, the complaint states, and the air compressor was valued at $500.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Kyle Lee Brown
Raymond Dean Cooper
Amie Jo Dewitte
William Henry Emmons
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Ronald James Dean Heard
Timothy John Holzer
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Kirk Patrick Peterson
Tyler Jay Peterson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Steven Milton Sifuentes
Kristin Ashley Spahr
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
William John Waller
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
In this Series
COLLECTION: November police calls and updates in Winona
-
Police calls for Monday, Nov. 2: Multiple vehicles reported damaged over weekend
-
Police calls for Nov. 4 and 5: Winona man arrested for burglary on Eleventh Street
-
Police calls for Friday, Nov. 6: Two vehicles reported stolen since Thursday morning
- 10 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.