Police calls for Wednesday, Nov. 18: Rushford man arrested for violating no contact order

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:24 p.m.: Kyle Lee Brown, 31, of Rushford was arrested and referred for domestic abuse – violation of a no contact order in Minnesota City. According to the complaint, Brown was reported to have visited an address in Minnesota City that he was prohibited from being at.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

9:45 a.m.: Drew Sargeant Conner, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault and domestic assault as the result of an incident at the Maplewood Townhomes with another resident. According to the complaint, Conner threatened the resident with a baseball bat.

1 p.m.: A man in the area of West Fifth Street was reported to be sitting on a bench in his underwear. Upon making contact with the subject, officers determined the man was wearing shorts.

3 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Cummings Street reported that a door to a vacant neighboring residence was open. Officers searched the residence and found nobody inside, but were able to determine that someone had been sleeping there. The owner of the property was notified, police said.