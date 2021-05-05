 Skip to main content
Police calls for Wednesday, May 5: Bicyclist reportedly struck by SUV, driver unidentified
top story

Police calls for Wednesday, May 5: Bicyclist reportedly struck by SUV, driver unidentified

police lights file

Winona Police

Tuesday:

2:52 p.m.: A resident in the 1750 block of West Seventh Street reported they had been threatened by a person wielding a handgun. An investigation is ongoing.

4:07 p.m.: A resident in the 750 block of West Tenth Street reported the theft of an unregistered 2020 Honda Ruckus moped valued at $3,000. The complainant said they believed the theft occurred on May 1 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The moped was not in running condition, the complaint states.

5:28 p.m.: A hit-and-run complaint came in from the area of Fifth and Lafayette streets when a bicyclist was reported to have been struck by a black SUV. Officers are currently working to secure any surveillance footage that may have captured the incident.

8:11 p.m.: Anthony Alan Haberle, 37, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant in the 850 block of Mankato Avenue.

11:52 p.m.: A person in the 700 block of East Sixth Street reported they had been struck in the back of a head by a known person. A statement paper was given to the complainant and police are working to locate the suspect.

