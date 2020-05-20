You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Wednesday, May 20: Trailer and other property stolen in Witoka
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Wednesday, May 20: Trailer and other property stolen in Witoka

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:03 a.m. —  An 18-foot black 2014 Load Trail was reported stolen in Witoka. Items on the trailer that were also stolen included a wrench, tubing, an aluminum tool box and other property. All the items together, along with the trailer, are valued at approximately $4,000. The caller suspects that they were likely taken last Sunday.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News