Police calls for Wednesday, May 13: Winona man in custody after leading police on brief chase

Winona Police Department

Tuesday

8:20 a.m.: Nicholas John Deppe, 22, of Winona was arrested and referred for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, damage to property and driving after suspension after being involved in a chase with police. According to the report, while an officer was parked at Lake Park near Franklin Street, a silver PT Cruiser was observed driving eastbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped for the traffic sign at Franklin, the report states, before proceeding to drive off at 50-60 mph. The officer then pursued the vehicle, according to the report, which was seen failing to stop at a stop sign on Sarnia Street. The vehicle slowed down, according to the officer, but continued to evade police. The vehicle eventually stopped in the Winona Health parking lot. The report states the driver, Deppe, then stuck his head and hands out the window and appeared to be agitated. Deppe was ultimately apprehended, but continued to display erratic behavior. Deppe was then taken to Winona Health for an evaluation, where he is said to have threatened police and staff, as well as breaking a wooden cabinet.