Police calls for Wednesday, May 12: Faribault man arrested for fleeing accident that caused injuries

Winona County
Wednesday:
6:30 a.m.: Samuel Joseph Bale, 33, of Faribault was arrested on probable cause after leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. According to the complaint, Bale was in a one-vehicle accident on May 11 at 11:55 p.m. on County Road 37 and Green Acres Drive. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that a passenger was still in the car and complaining of some injuries. By this time, Bale had already left the scene. Additional charges may be incoming, the sheriff’s office said.
Winona Police
Tuesday:
9:07 a.m.: Brady Axel Anderson, 25, of Winona was arrested for driving after revocation and also referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance near Tenth and Franklin streets. Anderson was pulled over after the arresting officer recognized that his license had been revoked. Upon having him step of his vehicle, police found him to be in possession of a glass pipe, which contained residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
11:24 a.m.: Officers were called to the 400 block of High Forest Street after they received a report that a subject was waving a gun at another person. After inquiring with witnesses, police were able to determine that the suspect was actually carrying a cell phone. Police noted that one of the parties involved was carrying a hand gun, but it was not used in the incident. No criminal charges were referred.
2:48 p.m.: As the result of a complaint they received, police are checking if a vulnerable adult is being financially exploited.
2:56 p.m.: After receiving a complaint, investigators are reviewing information related to the possible sexual assault of a juvenile.
4:25 p.m.: An animal control officer is investigating a dog bite that occurred at the Maplewood Townhomes.
5:11 p.m.: Jose Luis Delgado, 22, of Winona was arrested on an active warrant at Fourth and Center streets.
5:28 p.m.: Jacqueline Leigh Josephine Venable, 26, of Winona was arrested on multiple active warrants at Fifth and Chatfield streets.
5:37 p.m.: A complainant in the 900 block of East Second Street reported that a known subject had taken their phone and seemed to deliberately drop it. Police are working to determine what exactly happened.
7:41 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of East Fifth Street reported they had been assaulted by a relative on April 9. An investigation is underway.
Wednesday:
1:51 a.m.: A complainant in the 400 block of East Seventh Street reported that they had witnessed an unknown male walk into a backyard and ride away on a bicycle. Police are working to determine if the incident was a theft.