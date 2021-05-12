Police calls for Wednesday, May 12: Faribault man arrested for fleeing accident that caused injuries

Winona County

Wednesday:

6:30 a.m.: Samuel Joseph Bale, 33, of Faribault was arrested on probable cause after leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. According to the complaint, Bale was in a one-vehicle accident on May 11 at 11:55 p.m. on County Road 37 and Green Acres Drive. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that a passenger was still in the car and complaining of some injuries. By this time, Bale had already left the scene. Additional charges may be incoming, the sheriff’s office said.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

9:07 a.m.: Brady Axel Anderson, 25, of Winona was arrested for driving after revocation and also referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance near Tenth and Franklin streets. Anderson was pulled over after the arresting officer recognized that his license had been revoked. Upon having him step of his vehicle, police found him to be in possession of a glass pipe, which contained residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.