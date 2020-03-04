Police calls for Wednesday, March 4: Winona man charged with DWI after running into parked car, cart corral

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

10:40 a.m.: A La Crescent man reported that a fraudulent loan had been taken out in his name through a bank in Chicago, Illinois. The man made contact with the bank and was referred to the Internet Crime Complaint Center through the FBI by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Winona Police Department

Tuesday:

8:38 a.m.: A business owner on the 50 block of East Fourth Street reported that someone had broken a window to a business suite and removed several items sometime after 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 28.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3:05 p.m.: Alana Marie Sweeney, 34, of Fountain City, Wisconsin, was charged with driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety after police witnessed Sweeney make an illegal right turn at a red light on Sixth and Huff streets.

3:31 p.m.: Arne Erik Sippola, 69, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI and second-degree test refusal after running into a parked car and a cart corral in the Walmart parking lot, according to police.