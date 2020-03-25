Police calls for Wednesday, March 25: Stockton woman reports $26,000 taken from her account

Winona County Sheriff’s Office Monday

1:19 p.m.: A Stockton woman reported that $26,000 had been removed from her account. According to the deputy’s report, the woman had received a call from a company claiming it accidentally deposited $30,000 into her bank and requested her account information so they could get it back. The complainant said the company told her they were only going to take back $26,000 for the mistake. Upon looking at her account, the complainant said $30,000 had never been deposited into her account. The incident was reported to WNB Financial, which is looking into the incident.