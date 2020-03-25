You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Wednesday, March 25: Stockton woman reports $26,000 taken from her account
Police calls for Wednesday, March 25: Stockton woman reports $26,000 taken from her account

Winona County Sheriff’s Office Monday

1:19 p.m.: A Stockton woman reported that $26,000 had been removed from her account. According to the deputy’s report, the woman had received a call from a company claiming it accidentally deposited $30,000 into her bank and requested her account information so they could get it back. The complainant said the company told her they were only going to take back $26,000 for the mistake. Upon looking at her account, the complainant said $30,000 had never been deposited into her account. The incident was reported to WNB Financial, which is looking into the incident.

Tuesday

7:30 p.m.: A Minnesota City woman was involved in a UTV crash in the 24000 block of Whitman Deering Drive in Rollingstone. According to the deputy’s report, the woman had gone off a trail in the area and struck a tree, causing serious injuries. Winona County deputies were assisted by Winona Area Ambulance Services, Mayo air ambulance and Minnesota City first responders.

Winona Police Department Tuesday

10:30 a.m.: A theft was reported from a storage unit at Edwards Mini Storage. Police are awaiting to receive a list of what was taken.

1:39 p.m: Cassidy Marie Jones, 22, of Monticello and Charles David Sackett, 36, of Winona were ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

Wednesday:

2:01 a.m.: Juan Ramirez, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault after striking another person in the head multiple times in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.

