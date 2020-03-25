Police calls for Wednesday, March 25: Stockton woman reports $26,000 taken from her account

Winona County Sheriff’s Office Monday
1:19 p.m.: A Stockton woman reported that $26,000 had been removed from her account. According to the deputy’s report, the woman had received a call from a company claiming it accidentally deposited $30,000 into her bank and requested her account information so they could get it back. The complainant said the company told her they were only going to take back $26,000 for the mistake. Upon looking at her account, the complainant said $30,000 had never been deposited into her account. The incident was reported to WNB Financial, which is looking into the incident.
Tuesday
7:30 p.m.: A Minnesota City woman was involved in a UTV crash in the 24000 block of Whitman Deering Drive in Rollingstone. According to the deputy’s report, the woman had gone off a trail in the area and struck a tree, causing serious injuries. Winona County deputies were assisted by Winona Area Ambulance Services, Mayo air ambulance and Minnesota City first responders.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona Police Department Tuesday
10:30 a.m.: A theft was reported from a storage unit at Edwards Mini Storage. Police are awaiting to receive a list of what was taken.
1:39 p.m: Cassidy Marie Jones, 22, of Monticello and Charles David Sackett, 36, of Winona were ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Wednesday:
2:01 a.m.: Juan Ramirez, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault after striking another person in the head multiple times in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.