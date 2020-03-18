You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Wednesday, March 18: Sexual assault reported; currently under investigation
Winona Police Department

Monday

9:08 p.m.: Tara Lynn Brown, 36, of Lewiston was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

Tuesday

10:49 a.m.: A woman on the 150 block of Huff Street reported that her car had been keyed sometime overnight.

5:23: p.m.: A woman on the 750 block of East Front Street reported she was sexually assaulted. The incident is being investigated by the Winona Police Department.

5:32 p.m.: Michelle Lynn Rozek, 33, of Winona was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order, a gross misdemeanor, after it was reported that Rozek was on a property on the 700 block of East Third Street that she was not supposed to be on.

7:18 p.m.: Julia Catherine Moran, 18, of Edina, and Owen Joseph Senjem, 18, of Stewartville, were ticketed with minor consumption, with Moran being sent to detox. Police encountered Senjem carrying Moran on the 250 block of West Mark Street.

