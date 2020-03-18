Police calls for Wednesday, March 18: Sexual assault reported; currently under investigation

Winona Police Department

Monday

9:08 p.m.: Tara Lynn Brown, 36, of Lewiston was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

Tuesday

10:49 a.m.: A woman on the 150 block of Huff Street reported that her car had been keyed sometime overnight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5:23: p.m.: A woman on the 750 block of East Front Street reported she was sexually assaulted. The incident is being investigated by the Winona Police Department.

5:32 p.m.: Michelle Lynn Rozek, 33, of Winona was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order, a gross misdemeanor, after it was reported that Rozek was on a property on the 700 block of East Third Street that she was not supposed to be on.

7:18 p.m.: Julia Catherine Moran, 18, of Edina, and Owen Joseph Senjem, 18, of Stewartville, were ticketed with minor consumption, with Moran being sent to detox. Police encountered Senjem carrying Moran on the 250 block of West Mark Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.