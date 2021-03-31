 Skip to main content
Police calls for Wednesday, March 31: Winona man arrested for domestic assault
Police calls for Wednesday, March 31: Winona man arrested for domestic assault

Winona Police

Tuesday:

10:51 a.m.: A black and red Marlin Trek bicycle valued at $800 was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Third Street. The lock was cut and the front wheel was left behind, according to the complainant.

11:51 a.m.: A package was reported stolen in the 250 block of East Ninth Street. According to the complainant, the package was delivered on March 26 and is valued at $280.

3:29 p.m.: Leanne Shore, 53, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Kryszko Commons at Winona State.

4:14 p.m.: Andrew Curtis Montgomery, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault in the 1600 block of Kraemer Drive. According to the complaint, the assault occurred on March 24 in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Montgomery was also cited for driving after suspension, the complaint states.

Wednesday:

4:19 a.m.: Leanne Shore, 53, of Winona was cited for trespassing at Winona Health after she was accused of refusing to leave the hospital’s ground.

