Police calls for Wednesday, March 3: Rochester man arrested for stealing vehicle

MN State Patrol

Wednesday:

7:03 a.m.: A 61-year-old man from Saint Paul was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy. 43 near mile marker 28. According to the State Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on 43 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment. No substances were reported to be involved in the incident.

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:19 p.m.: A theft was reported in the 27000 block of County Road 15. According to the complaint, taken was some copper wire from a cell phone tower. The complainant didn’t have a damage estimate at the time of their report.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

10:42 a.m.: Matthew Nathanael Short, 32, of Rochester was arrested in connection with a motor vehicle theft that was reported on Monday. According to police, Short was arrested in Rochester and was found to be operating a Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen from the Plaza Hotel & Suites in Winona. Short is currently in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

6:18 p.m.: Abel Hernandez, 41, of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated on Huff and Fourth streets. According to the complaint, Hernandez was seen weaving over the fog line and back into his lane of traffic. Upon contact with police, Hernandez was found to have bloodshot and watery eyes and showed signs of intoxication. He was brought to the Winona County Jail, where he blew a .15 on the DMT.

