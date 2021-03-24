Police calls for Wednesday, March 24: Rochester woman arrested for hit-and-run, causing severe bodily harm

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:30 p.m.: Frank Ahmed Robert Dewberry, 27, of Saint Paul was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault in the 100 block of Main Street in Rollingstone.

11:54 p.m.: Cherise Marie Dale, 31, of Rochester was arrested and referred for felony criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm in the 100 block of Washington Street in Rollingstone. According to the complaint, Dale struck a pedestrian, causing significant injuries, and subsequently fled the scene.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office reported that Dale was found in Olmsted County by Rochester police and was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run, as well as for outstanding warrants. Dale is expected to be transferred back to Winona County for a hearing on Thursday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not specified, but she was said to have been transferred to an unidentified hospital.

Winona Police

Tuesday:

4:59 p.m.: A passenger-side tire to a Jeep was reported to have been slashed in the area of Third and Market streets. According to the complainant, the incident is believed to have occurred on the evening of March 21. This is the second time a tire to this vehicle has been damaged, the complainant said.

