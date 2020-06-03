Police calls for Wednesday, June 3: Onalaska man reports broken windshield

Winona Police
Tuesday:
8:25 p.m.: A man from Onalaska reported that his windshield had been damaged in the 1100 block of Homer Road.
Wednesday:
4:37 a.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed for trespassing at the Kwik Trip on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue.
Dylan John Michael Distad
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Wade Allen Olson
Christopher James Ozmun
Zane Robert Pederson
James Anthony Reed
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Scott Curtis Rinn
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Mark Halley Smith
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.