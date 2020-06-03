You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Wednesday, June 3: Onalaska man reports broken windshield
0 comments
alert

Police calls for Wednesday, June 3: Onalaska man reports broken windshield

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Tuesday:

8:25 p.m.: A man from Onalaska reported that his windshield had been damaged in the 1100 block of Homer Road.

Wednesday:

4:37 a.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was ticketed for trespassing at the Kwik Trip on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue.

+18 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News