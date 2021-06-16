Police calls for Wednesday, June 16: Two-vehicle collision occurs at Hwy. 61 and Huff Street; no injuries reported

Winona Police

Tuesday:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

12:34 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision was reported near Hwy. 61 and Huff Street. According to police, the collision occurred when one vehicle was turning north onto Huff and was struck by another vehicle traveling west on 61. The first vehicle was reported to have had a blinking yellow arrow when it made the turn. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued, the complaint states.

2:59 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue reported that their vehicle had sustained some damage to the rear of their vehicle. The complainant is unsure of when or where the damage occurred.

11:48 p.m.: Jennifer Ann Riska of Rollingstone was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a suspected controlled substance at Fifth Street and Mankato Avenue. Riska was pulled over after police noticed her driving in the wrong lane. Charges are pending the results of a blood-draw, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.