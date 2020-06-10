Police calls for Wednesday, June 10: Winona man referred for fourth-degree assault of a police officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County

Tuesday:

4:35 p.m.: A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in the 25000 block of County Road 17. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was traveling northbound on County Road 17 when he drove off the road and struck a drive-way embankment. The man was reported to have severe injuries and was transferred to Winona Health. At this time, deputies believe alcohol played a role.

Winona PoliceTuesday:

7:16 p.m.: Logan Edward Kempen, 18, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. According to the report, officers first encountered Kempen in the 1450 block of Heights Boulevard after he was reported to be causing a disturbance. Officers transported Kempen to Winona Health for evaluation, where he was said to have begun smashing items, according to the complaint. At one point, Kempen attempted to leave the hospital and shoved an officer who attempted to stop him, the report states. After being cleared by medical staff, Kempen was transferred to the law enforcement center.

10:19 p.m.: A man in the 300 block of West Fourth Street reported the theft of a black and yellow moped. The moped was said to have a Wisconsin license plate reading C863X. No value or further identifying features for the moped were given.

