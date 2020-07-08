You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Wednesday, July 8: Winona man arrested for harassment restraining order violation
0 comments
alert

Police calls for Wednesday, July 8: Winona man arrested for harassment restraining order violation

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Tuesday

3:01 p.m.: Jason Paul Garfield, 39, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a harassment restraining order in the 950 block of West Ninth Street. According to the complaint, Garfield had made contact with a woman he is prohibited from contacting.

+18 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News